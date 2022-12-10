AL men seen checking people's phones, IDs in Dhaka as BNP holds rally in Golapbagh

Some activists of Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated organisations were seen checking people's phones and identity cards on Dhaka streets as the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds its rally in the capital's Golapbagh ground today.

Activists of Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were checking people's identification cards and phones. BCL men were seen checking people's phones in Nilkhet this morning.

AL men beat up a youth in Nilkhet after he refused to let them check his phone pic.twitter.com/xzHvjoExZy— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) December 10, 2022

They were even seen checking people's mobile phones, Facebook profiles, and messengers to find out whether they were involved with any anti-government activities. They have seen handing-over anyone with such affiliations to the police.

A 25-year-old youth named Shaheen was going to Azimpur, he was stopped over by some BCL men at Dhaka University Gate area and was asked to unlock his phone.

Photo: TBS

"I and several others were seen harassed and asked to show them our mobile phones which is just absurd. They even slapped some who denied doing so. However they freed me later and also hurled abusive words," he added.

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies took to the streets in different areas of the capital on Friday (9 December).

They were seen in the streets in almost every area of the city, gathering in large numbers, organising processions and chanting slogans.

Awami League activists also set up temporary camps at various entry points to the capital alongside the police to prevent BNP men from joining the mass rally. Leaders of Dhaka North and South City Awami League (AL) also declared that they will continue their active presence in the capital on Saturday as well.

Photo: TBS

A large number of activists of AL Dhaka South City gathered at the Mahanagar Natya Mancha to participate in a pre-announced rally on Friday. The rally was held to protest the "BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, dirty politics and continuing anti-national conspiracy."

At the rally, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader warned that the BNP will not be shown any leniency, unlike in the past.

"The government is not afraid of the BNP's movement; rather they (BNP) have failed in their movement," said Quader.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh said at the rally that Awami League men will be on guard in the capital so that no one can take to the streets.

"Leaders and activists of the Awami League will be on the streets from today and return home only after Sheikh Hasina is elected at the next election," he said.

Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of AL Dhaka North City unit also marched in every ward of the area on Friday ahead of the BNP rally.

SM Mannan Kochi, general secretary of Dhaka North City Awami League, said, "We took position at important points of Dhaka North City on Friday. Later, we organised processions against the anarchy of the BNP in the wards. We will be on the streets on Saturday as well to prevent any destructive activities by the BNP."

Earlier, on Thursday, central leaders of the Awami League, at a meeting held at the party's central office, directed party activists in every district, upazila and ward of the country, including in the capital Dhaka, to be on guard against any sort of unrest ahead of the BNP's 10 December rally.