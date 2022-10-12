AL men seek CEC’s punishment for suspending Gaibandha-5 by-polls

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League staged demonstrations and demanded punishment of chief election commissioner for suspending the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency following allegations of vote rigging.

After CEC Kazi Habibul Awal announced the suspension of voting Wednesday (12 October), the ruling party men gathered at Choumatha intersection on Saghata-Bonarpara road in Saghata upazila around 4pm.

They brought out processions and protested the move by setting tyres on fire.

Meanwhile, the protesters alleged that the Election Commission called off the polls by showing "extreme neutrality" without scrutinising everything.

The ruling party leaders and activists in Fulchhari upazila of Gaibandha also staged protests.

Fulchhari upazila parishad Chairman GM Selim Parvez, also president of upazila Awami League said, "Suspending the polls by questioning fair elections is not acceptable. Awami League's victory was evident in this election."

General voters and party leaders and activists are aggrieved by the decision, he said, adding that they will announce a programme in protest against the move.

The Election Commission called off the entire election procedure for the Gaibandha-5 constituency following allegations of vote rigging through electronic voting machines (EVM) and driving opposition polling agents out of voting centres.

All four opposition candidates, including Jatiya Party (JaPa), boycotted the by-polls alleging vote rigging and voters being thrown out of the centres.

They announced their withdrawal from the election in a joint press conference Wednesday (12 October).

The four boycotting candidates are – HM Golam Shaheed Ranju from Jatiya Party, Jahangir Alam, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Mahbubur Rahman.

They demanded a free and fair environment for the polls. The candidates alleged that Awami League men are forcing the voters with the help of the administration.

