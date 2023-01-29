AL men flock to Rajshahi Madrasa ground for PM Hasina's rally

Tens of thousands of supporters and activists of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have gathered in Rajshahi to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier is scheduled to deliver a speech as the chief guest at a public rally in the city today (29 January) – marking her first visit to the city in five years.

Awami League leaders and activists were seen heading towards the rally venue, the historic Madrasha ground, since 9am and the venue filled to the brim around 11am.

Photo: TBS

They were holding rallies and chanting slogans to receive the party chief. Meanwhile, the rally began at 11:50am through the recitation from the holy Quran.

The leaders and activists were seen joining the venue with separate processions and chanting different slogans.

A 5,000sqft boat-shaped main stage has been constructed on the western side of the rally ground.

The metropolis has become colourful and decorative with scores of banners, posters, placards and festoons and paintings on the roadside walls.

Many of the party leaders and workers fixed large and medium size banners and posters on both sides of the roads towards the meeting venue welcoming the ruling party president.

Photo: TBS

Local leaders are expecting a gathering of 5-7 lakh people in the mass gathering – being organised by Rajshahi city and district units of Bangladesh Awami League.

They said that the prime minister has given Rajshahi residents a lot, and hence they are here at the venue to thank her.

Law enforcement agencies have taken several tiers of security measures centring the rally.

The premier started the Rajshahi tour by attending the passing out parade of the probationary Assistant Police Supers of 38th BCS Police Cadre at Sarda Police Training Academy in the morning.

She also handed over awards to five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) for their outstanding performance – achieving excellence in different fields in the one-year ASP Probationer training course.

The prime minister then inaugurated 25 projects, involving Tk1,317 crore. She also laid foundation stones of six new development projects in Rajshahi city and district to be constructed at a cost of Tk376 crore.

Photo: TBS

Awami League Presidium Member and Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said measures have been taken so that the public can hear the speech of the premier in and around 3km areas in addition to the meeting venue.

Elaborating on their preparations to make the meeting a grand success, he said an adequate number of volunteers will remain engaged for security. "We are now in the final stage of preparations," he added.

Mayor Liton said the law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures to make the public meeting a total success.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has imposed some restrictions to make the public meeting a success.

Photo: TBS

RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman told the media that carrying, using, possessing and selling of all kinds of firearms, explosives and crackers have been banned from 6am on 27 January to 6am on 30 January 2023 in the city.

Drone flying without prior permission has also been banned during the same period.

Selling and purchasing of any type of drug items, including local and foreign wine, spirits and alcohol, were also banned. Shops and bars of the drink items have been asked to shut their business during this time.

He, however, mentioned that firearms of law enforcement agencies and other security personnel will not remain under the purview of the restriction.

Commissioner Anisur Rahman said they have imposed the restrictions to maintain a peaceful environment centring the public meeting, where a large number of people from far-flung areas of the region are expected to join.