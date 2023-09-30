'AL' men assault Kaliganj UNO, injure 6 others over parking dispute

At least six people, including government officials and members of the Bangladesh Ansar, were injured in an attack allegedly by Awami League leaders and activists after they were barred from parking their vehicles on Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Office premises in Gazipur on Saturday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizur Rahman claimed he also came under the assault of the Awami League men during the incident.

Locals alleged that around 12 people, including Mokterpur Union Awami League member Zakir Hossain and Union Jubo League Organising Secretary Faisal Fakir, carried out the attacks in the presence of Muktarpur Union Awami League President and Moktarpur Union Parishad Chairman Alamgir Hossain.

The injured are UNO driver Rubel Hossain, Ansar member Md Akram and Rezwan, Liton Ahmed from BRDB (Bangladesh Rural Development Board), Russell Mia from the upazila engineer's office, and Ujjwal Kumar Sheel from the secondary education office.

According to upazila administration officials, a programme was organised by the upazila Awami League at the grounds of Kaliganj RRN Pilot Government High School, commemorating the 39th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Moyezuddin.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, an Awami League presidium member, was the chief guest at the event.

Under the leadership of Moktarpur UP Chairman Alamgir Hossain, a group of Awami League leaders and activists entered the upazila parishad premises with auto rickshaws and motorcycles, eyewitnesses alleged.

Ansar members on duty requested them to relocate their vehicles due to an ongoing event at Shilpakala Academy within the upazila parishad complex, celebrating National Girls' Day.

However, tensions flared, leading to an altercation between the Awami League members and the Ansar personnel, officials said.

UNO Azizur Rahman intervened upon receiving notice of the disturbance. He informed them of the importance of the event, explaining that local lawmakers and other dignitaries were expected to attend, and requested Alamgir Hossain to park vehicles outside.

In response, the chairman engaged in a heated exchange of words with the UNO. At this point, the leaders and activists accompanying the chairman attacked upazila parishad employees, Ansar members, and the UNO himself, attempting to pull him away by his shirt.

The enraged Awami League members resorted to pelting bricks at the UNO office and upazila election office, shattering several windows. Police eventually arrived and restored order.

Azizur Rahman, UNO of Kaliganj, recounted the incident, saying, "They attempted to attack me. The upazila parishad employees and Ansar members surrounded me, ushering me inside the gate to safety. There is video evidence of the incident, and we will file a case after identifying the individuals involved."

When asked about the attack, Moktarpur Union Awami League President and UP Chairman Alamgir Hossain said, "I am presently occupied with an event," before terminating the call, promising to address the matter later.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station, Faizur Rahman, said upon receiving the information, the police swiftly intervened and brought the situation under control.

"As of 9pm, no formal complaints had been lodged regarding the incident. However, Rahman assured that legal action would be pursued upon receiving any such complaints," he added.