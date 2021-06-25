Al Manahil Foundation distributes 80,000 food packets among poor

Chattogram-based charity organisation Al Manahil Welfare Foundation has so far distributed nearly 80,000 packets of food among the low-income people across the country since the beginning of the pandemic last year, read a press release.

The non-profit organisation distributed the food items under the Food Pack Project – 2021, funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The Muslim World League and the International Organisation for Relief, Welfare and Development provided the logistical support to the campaign.

Each of the pack contained 10 kilograms of rice, seven kilograms of lentil, three litres of soybean oil, three kilograms of sugar, and one kilogram of salt.

Of the food aids, 40,000 packets were distributed among the Rohingyas refugees living in Bhashan Char and Cox's Bazar. The remaining packets were distributed among low-income families across the country.

Al Manahil Foundation Chairman Helal Uddin and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center representatives were present during the aid distributions.

In 1998, the then Chief Director of Chattogram's Nanupur Jamia Islamia Obaidia Jamir Uddin established the foundation.