Al Manahil Foundation distributes 80,000 food packets among poor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:26 pm

Al Manahil Foundation distributes 80,000 food packets among poor

The food items were distributed under a project funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 10:26 pm
Al Manahil Foundation distributes 80,000 food packets among poor

Chattogram-based charity organisation Al Manahil Welfare Foundation has so far distributed nearly 80,000 packets of food among the low-income people across the country since the beginning of the pandemic last year, read a press release.

The non-profit organisation distributed the food items under the Food Pack Project – 2021, funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The Muslim World League and the International Organisation for Relief, Welfare and Development provided the logistical support to the campaign.

Each of the pack contained 10 kilograms of rice, seven kilograms of lentil, three litres of soybean oil, three kilograms of sugar, and one kilogram of salt.

Of the food aids, 40,000 packets were distributed among the Rohingyas refugees living in Bhashan Char and Cox's Bazar. The remaining packets were distributed among low-income families across the country.

Al Manahil Foundation Chairman Helal Uddin and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center representatives were present during the aid distributions.

In 1998, the then Chief Director of Chattogram's Nanupur Jamia Islamia Obaidia Jamir Uddin established the foundation.

Al Manahil Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme