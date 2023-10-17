Stop Israel-Palestine war, save women and children: PM Hasina urges world leaders

Bangladesh

UNB
17 October, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 04:36 pm

Related News

Stop Israel-Palestine war, save women and children: PM Hasina urges world leaders

"Stop these games of weapons and arms race as these cause most sufferings for the women and children," she said.

UNB
17 October, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 04:36 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for ending all wars, including the latest one between Israel and Palestine.

"We do not want these wars. As a mother-- not as a woman politician or female prime minister --I will urge the world leaders to just stop these wars," she said.

"Stop these games of weapons and arms race as these cause most sufferings for the women and children," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a programme after inaugurating the newly constructed 12-storey Joyita Tower at Dhanmondi. The programme was held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said that all are witnessing the rattle of wars across the globe right now.

"Earlier Ukraine- Russia war, now Israel attacked Palestine, and Israel already grabbed more than half of Palestine," she said.

She mentioned that her family members and she had a bad experience of war and killings.

"During the Liberation War we were under the captivity of the occupying forces while after August 15, 1975 we saw the brutality of a refugee life," she said.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Ministry Fazilatun Nessa Indira, PM's principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Ministry Meher Afroz Chumki, Secretary Nazma Mobarek and Joyeeta Foundation Managing Director Afroja Khan also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, the prime minister went to the Dhanmondi 27 and unveiled the inaugural plaque of Joyita Tower and also opened Jamdani Gallery and Joyita Market Place in Joyita Tower.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / women empowerment / Awami League / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

5h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

8h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

6h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

23h | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World