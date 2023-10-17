Stop Israel-Palestine war, save women and children: PM Hasina urges world leaders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for ending all wars, including the latest one between Israel and Palestine.

"We do not want these wars. As a mother-- not as a woman politician or female prime minister --I will urge the world leaders to just stop these wars," she said.

"Stop these games of weapons and arms race as these cause most sufferings for the women and children," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a programme after inaugurating the newly constructed 12-storey Joyita Tower at Dhanmondi. The programme was held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said that all are witnessing the rattle of wars across the globe right now.

"Earlier Ukraine- Russia war, now Israel attacked Palestine, and Israel already grabbed more than half of Palestine," she said.

She mentioned that her family members and she had a bad experience of war and killings.

"During the Liberation War we were under the captivity of the occupying forces while after August 15, 1975 we saw the brutality of a refugee life," she said.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Ministry Fazilatun Nessa Indira, PM's principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Ministry Meher Afroz Chumki, Secretary Nazma Mobarek and Joyeeta Foundation Managing Director Afroja Khan also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, the prime minister went to the Dhanmondi 27 and unveiled the inaugural plaque of Joyita Tower and also opened Jamdani Gallery and Joyita Market Place in Joyita Tower.