AL leader in Satkhira allegedly shoots 3 to death during procession

A local Awami League (AL) leader has allegedly shot three people to death during a procession.

The incident occurred in the Pratapnagar union of Satkhira's Ashashuni upazila, and the AL leader has been identified as Sheikh Zakir Hossain, a union parishad member and former chairman.

Later, more than a thousand agitated people surrounded his house and beat him and his associates, said Abu Daud Dhali, the current chairman of Pratapnagar union.

He also said around nine people were injured when Zakir fired shots at the procession.

Attempts were made to contact the Ashashuni police station, but they did not answer the phone call.

The current state of the former chairman and two of his associates after the beating remained unknown.

Mahfuzur Rahman, an eyewitness, said, "We started a celebratory procession from Taltala Bazar around the Pratapnagar union. Upon reaching the Nakna Clinic intersection, the former UP chairman, Sheikh Zakir Hossain, initially fired blank shots from his house.

"This agitated the villagers in the procession. Later, he fired directly, and one of the bullets hit the head of a student, Adam, 17, in the procession. Another student, Anaj Mollah, 16, was hit in the stomach by a bullet," he claimed.

Mahfuzur said both died at the scene, and around 7-8 others were injured. The third person who was allegedly shot dead could not be identified as of filing this report.

"After this, the agitated crowd in the procession set fire to the former chairman's house and beat Zakir Hossain and two of his associates," he said.