AL leader Nurul Haque Chowdhury passes away

Advisory Council Member of Lohagara upazila Awami League (AL) of Chattogram district Nurul Haque Chowdhury has passed away at the age of 83. 

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chattogram on Thursday night. 

He left behind his wife, five sons, four daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death, said a press release here today. 

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed his profound shock and sorrow at the death of Nurul Haque.

In a condolence message, Quader prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. 

