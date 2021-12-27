AL leader Joynal Hazari passes away

Awami League Advisory Council member Joynal Hazari has died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital today.

The former MP from Feni breathed his last around 4pm at Labaid Hospital in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep condolences and sympathy over the demise of Joynal Hazari.

Hazari was elected member of parliament from the Feni-2 constituency four times, winning the elections held in 1986, 1991 and 1996.

He was expelled from Awami League on 2 May 2005 for his involvement in anti-organisational activities.

Hazari left the country to India in 2001 when the caretaker government came into power.

He was sentenced to 60 years of imprisonment in five cases in absentia. He returned to Bangladesh in February 2009 and surrendered to the court. The Awami League leader was imprisoned in Cumilla jail.

Among the 23 cases, the High Court in 2009 granted him bail in 11 cases and acquitted of the remaining 12 cases. He was then freed from prison.

