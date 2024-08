Unidentified men vandalised and set fire to the residence of AL Joint General Secretary MP Mahbubul Alam Hanif in Kushtia today (4 August).

Kushtia Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Palash Kanti Nath said no casualty was reported in the incident.

Additional police have been deployed at the spot, he added.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif could not be reached for a comment over the matter.