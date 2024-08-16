AL leader Hanif, over 100 others sued in two murder cases in Kushtia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 07:46 pm

AL Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif. File Photo: TBS
AL Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif. File Photo: TBS

Two murder cases have been filed against Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and more than a hundred others in connection with two deaths in Kushtia during the recent student movement. 

Confirming the matter, Kushtia Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury said no accused in the cases has been arrested so far.

The cases were filed over the killing of Abdullah, 13, and Babu, 32, who were shot dead during the student protest on 5 August, the OC added.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinator Raisul Haq filed the cases with Kushtia Model Police Station yesterday (15 August) night. 

AL Joint General Secretary and former member of parliament for Kushtia-3 constituency Mahbubul Alam Hanif, District Awami League President Sadar Uddin Khan, General Secretary Azgar Ali, City Awami League General Secretary Ataur Rahman Ata, and 49 others have been named defendants in the cases. 

Besides, 70 other unidentified people have been accused in the two cases.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif / case filed

