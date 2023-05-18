AL leader fined Tk4 lakh for attempting to kill 50 palm trees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:16 pm

AL leader fined Tk4 lakh for attempting to kill 50 palm trees

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has fined Tk4 lakh to an Awami League leader Shahriar Alam for attempting to kill 50 palm trees with pesticides in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.

Besides, the HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hasan passed an order to suspend Shahriar Alam from his job at the Karkhand Dakhil Madrasa.  

The Madrasa Education Board has been directed to implement the order within 30 days, Deputy Attorney General Wais Al Haruni told The Business Standard.

The court asked the AL leader to deposit the money to the upazila agriculture officer within 60 days. 

The agriculture officer will use this money to maintain all existing palm trees and also plant new ones, the court said.

Besides, the court has asked the authorities concerned to send this verdict and order to Rajshahi district Awami League so that they can take a party decision on the matter. 

Advocate Md Jahidul Haque moved for Shahriar Alam while Deputy Attorney General Wais Al Haruni represented the state.

According to a report published in a national daily on 1 February, Shahriar Alam, the senior vice-president of the Suvodanga union unit Awami League, was involved in trying to kill the palm trees planted on the side of a public road in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.

Taking the news report into cognizance, the court earlier summoned Shahriar Alam and ordered him to remain standing on court premises till 6pm on 12 February.

