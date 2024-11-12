AL leader dies in Bogura prison

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 01:10 pm

Awami League leader Shahidul Islam Ratan, arrested in a sabotage case has died in Bogura District Jail.

He passed away around 2am today (12 November) while receiving treatment, confirmed Bogura District Jail Superintendent Faruq Ahmed.

Faruq Ahmed said, "Shahidul Islam Ratan had pre-existing health conditions, including diabetes, respiratory issues, and heart problems. He had recently been kept in the prison's medical ward. He was given a nebulizer in the afternoon, but he passed away around 2am."

Shahidul Islam Ratan was the son of late Kalim Uddin from the southern part of Godarpara, and he served as the general secretary of the Awami League for Ward 15 in Bogura municipality.

The jail superintendent further said, "Shahidul Islam Ratan was arrested a month ago in connection with a sabotage case. Since then, he had been receiving regular medical care. 

"His body has been sent to the morgue at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura for an autopsy. After the autopsy, his body will be handed over to his family," he added.

