Will consider legal steps against Al-Jazeera after 25 June: General Aziz

Former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed. Picture: Collected
Former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed. Picture: Collected

Former Bangladesh Army chief of staff General Aziz Ahmed in a recent interview said that he would consider any legal steps over the "fabricated" audio, which was broadcast by Al-Jazeera, after his full retirement on June 25, 2022. 

He also challenged anyone to produce any evidence of him favouring his brothers in terms of arms and ammunition procurement and giving government contracts.

In February of this year, Qatar-based Al Jazeera released a documentary on the former army chief and his brothers chronicling their alleged corruption. General Aziz addressed the slew of allegations during an interview with the German Deutsche Welle which aired on Friday (24 December). 

Saying the documentary was embarrassing, he also defended his brothers for using aliases to get foreign visas in the hour-long interview. 

"How many millions of Bangladeshis are abroad? Do they all actually use their own name or address?" he told the interviewer. 

Aziz also claimed that the leaked phone conversation record between him and one of his classmates broadcast by Al-Jazeera was fabricated and tampered with. 

On recent news reports of his United States visa being revoked, the former army chief denied it and said he had first heard of it through the media. 

He also denied the allegation of amassing over Tk100 crore, terming the claims fabricated.

Asked about the role of the army in the last national election, he said, "The army doesn't have the authority to do whatever it wants. Considering the law and order situation, a good election was held.

