AL infighting leaves 2 dead in Natore

Bangladesh

UNB
10 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:21 am

Two people were killed in a fraternal clash between two factions of ruling party Awami League in Singra upazila of Natore on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Aftab Uddin, 50, general secretary of the AL unit in Sukash union parishad's 1st ward, and Ruhul Amin, a local trader.

According to police and locals, Aftab was involved in a longstanding feud with Bamihal village UP member Faridul Islam over control of the local AL unit.

Around 9pm on Sunday, a group led by Aftab allegedly attacked Farid's house and injured three people, said Mizanur Rahman, OC of Singra police station.

Farid's supporters regrouped and later returned the attack, where Aftab and Abul Kalam, general secretary of the UP unit of AL, received serious stab injuries.

Doctors declared Aftab dead on arrival at Singra upazila health complex on Sunday night itself. Ruhul Amin died under treatment at Rajshahi Medical College and hospital on Monday morning, said Jamil Akter, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Singra circle.

Ruhul was a supporter of UP member Farid, said locals.

The other injured is currently being treated at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said OC Mizanur.

Additional police members have been deployed in the area to control the situation, he said.

