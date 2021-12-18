AL hosts victory rally marking golden jubilee of independence 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 04:22 pm

Related News

AL hosts victory rally marking golden jubilee of independence 

The rally will end at Dhanmondi 32 via Shahbag, Science Lab and other key areas within the route

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 04:22 pm
Awami League&#039;s a victory rally at Matsya Bhaban intersection. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Awami League's a victory rally at Matsya Bhaban intersection. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Bangladesh Awami League on Saturday organised a victory rally in the capital marking the golden jubilee of the victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

Attended by all units of Dhaka North and South Awami League and their associate bodies, the rally started from Suhrawardy Uddyan around 3:30pm. 

Awami League leaders and activists joined the rally with banners of their respective units and placards. 

In the beginning, they flocked near the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) where central leaders of the organisation also attended the programme. 

A number of roads have been closed for the rally and the vehicles were using alternate routes. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The rally will end at Dhanmondi 32 via Shahbag, Science Lab and other key areas within the route.

Top News / Politics

Awami League / Golden Jubilee of Independence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

3h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

4h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

4h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

23h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec