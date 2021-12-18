AL hosts victory rally marking golden jubilee of independence 

Bangladesh Awami League on Saturday organised a victory rally in the capital marking the golden jubilee of the victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

Attended by all units of Dhaka North and South Awami League and their associate bodies, the rally started from Suhrawardy Uddyan around 3:30pm.

Awami League leaders and activists joined the rally with banners of their respective units and placards.

In the beginning, they flocked near the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) where central leaders of the organisation also attended the programme.

A number of roads have been closed for the rally and the vehicles were using alternate routes.

Photo: TBS

The rally will end at Dhanmondi 32 via Shahbag, Science Lab and other key areas within the route.