AL holds meeting with Commonwealth election observer team

The ruling Awami League today held a meeting with the Commonwealth Election observer team over the 12th parliamentary elections to be held on Sunday.

The meeting was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city this morning.

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Orette Bruce Golding led the 15-member Commonwealth election observer team while Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the Awami League delegation.

Welcoming the Commonwealth election observation team, the Awami League delegation reiterated its commitment to making the 7 January election free, fair and acceptable.

Awami League International Affairs Sub-Committee Chairman former Ambassador Mohammad Jamir, Prime Minister's special envoy on environment and climate change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Awami League office secretary Biplob Barua, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Finance Affairs Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury and executive committee member Mohammad A Arafat, among others, were present in the meeting