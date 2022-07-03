AL govt wants to fulfill electoral pledges: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 03:00 pm

Related News

AL govt wants to fulfill electoral pledges: PM

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government would materialise the electoral pledges and thus give the people an improved and better life, urging all to work together to build a prosperous and developed country maintaining continuation of ongoing development.
 
"We want to implement the electoral pledges, based on which we assumed power," she said while addressing a function to mark signing of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for FY 2022-23 between the ministries and divisions.
 
The prime minister said the government has transformed Bangladesh into a developing country in 2021 while the nation celebrated twin mega events, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's Liberation War, in accordance with the Awami League's election manifesto of 2008.
 
She said her government is now working tirelessly to change the fate of the countrymen after giving them an improved and better life by making Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country free from poverty and hunger by 2041.
 
The government has been implementing a perspective plan for 2021-2041 to pursue the target, she added.

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

3h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

4h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

6h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

5h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

5h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

17h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years