AL govt established rule of law in country: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
05 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 03:08 pm

Related News

AL govt established rule of law in country: PM

BSS
05 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 03:08 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the Awami League government has established the rule of law in the country, brining it out of the culture of lawlessness.

She made these remarks when the newly elected leaders of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban. 

The premier congratulated the newly elected leaders of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

She said BNP introduced the culture of forced disappearance, killing and lawlessness by proclamation of the indemnity ordinance over the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with most of his family members.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said she had no right to seek justice and to get justice after the assassination of Father of the Nation.

"It was a gross violation of human rights. Today, we've been able to free the country from the situation of not getting justice. The Awami League government always believes in justice," she added.

She said the Awami League government has made arrangements for people to get justice. "Our government has digitised the judicial system so people can get justice in a short time, not facing sufferings," she said.

The prime minister said her government has made it (trial proceedings) virtual during the Covid-19 pandemic so that people can get justice in a short time, staying at home.

Mentioning that the people are suffering due to electricity amid the ongoing heatwave, she said, "We're trying our best and taking necessary measures in this regard."

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh witnessed impressive development due to the continuation of democracy for the last 14 and half years in the country.

She said Bangladesh has graduated to a developing country only for dedicated efforts of the Awami League government.

"We've been working to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country," she added.

Law Minister Anisul Huq and AL advisory council member and senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun were present.

Top News / Politics

Sheikh Hasina / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

6h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

21h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

21h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

4h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

19h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

22h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers