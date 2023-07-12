AL gearing up for peace rally at Baitul Mokarram today

In an apparent attempt to counter BNP's anti-government road marches, Awami League (AL) is all set to bring out a "peace rally" in the capital on Wednesday (12 July).

On Tuesday (11 July), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave permission for the rally to be held at Baitul Mokarram South Gate from 3pm-5pm.

The activists of Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League South and North units were seen setting up the rally venue since Wednesday morning.

"Today's peace rally is to protest against BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, political malpractice and continued anti-national conspiracy," Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Office Secretary Md. Riaz Uddin (Riaz) told The Business Standard.

