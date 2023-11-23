AL finalises nominations for 69 seats in Rajshahi, Rangpur

The Awami League has finalised the nomination of candidates for a total 69 seats today in Rajshahi and Rangpur division.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader confirmed the news following a Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting of the Awami League held at its Dhaka district office at Tejgaon on Thursday (23 November).

He said, more meetings of the nomination board will be held on Friday and Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, the Awami League general secretary of did not disclose who got the nomination.

He said after finalising the candidates for 300 seats, all the names will be announced.

Obaidul Quader said, "30 November is the last day to submit nominations. The names will be announced before that."

He also said, "Alliances can be formed in various ways. It is difficult to say who will form an alliance with whom, and what the end result will be. There is still time left for elections. Many can join the election.

"Many, who we did not think would take part in polls, might take part in the election."

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th national elections.

After that, Awami League started selling party nomination forms on 19 November.

The political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 5-6 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.