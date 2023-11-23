AL finalises nominations for 69 seats in Rajshahi, Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 03:58 pm

Related News

AL finalises nominations for 69 seats in Rajshahi, Rangpur

He said after finalising the candidates for 300 seats, all the names will be announced.

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 03:58 pm
Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina attends her party&#039;s parliamentary nomination board meeting on 23 November. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina attends her party's parliamentary nomination board meeting on 23 November. Photo: BSS

The Awami League has finalised the nomination of candidates for a total 69 seats today in Rajshahi and Rangpur division.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader confirmed the news following a Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting of the Awami League held at its Dhaka district office at Tejgaon on Thursday (23 November).

He said, more meetings of the nomination board will be held on Friday and Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the Awami League general secretary of did not disclose who got the nomination.

He said after finalising the candidates for 300 seats, all the names will be announced.

Obaidul Quader said, "30 November is the last day to submit nominations. The names will be announced before that."

He also said, "Alliances can be formed in various ways. It is difficult to say who will form an alliance with whom, and what the end result will be. There is still time left for elections. Many can join the election.

"Many, who we did not think would take part in polls, might take part in the election."

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th national elections.

After that, Awami League started selling party nomination forms on 19 November.

The political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 5-6 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.

Top News

nomination / rajshahi / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

7h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

7h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

1h | TBS World
MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

3h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

18h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

20h | Tech Talk