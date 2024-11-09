AL a fascist party in its current form, won't get permission to hold protest: CA press secretary

Awami League (AL) will not be granted permission to hold a protest programme in Dhaka city tomorrow (10 November), said Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary to the interim government's chief adviser, today (9 November).

"The Awami League in its current form is a fascist party. There is no way this fascist party will be allowed to hold protests in Bangladesh," he wrote in a post on his personal Facebook profile.

"Anyone who would try to hold rally, gathering and processions by taking orders from the mass murderer and dictator Sheikh Hasina will face full force of the law enforcing agencies.

"The Interim Government won't tolerate any violence or any attempt to break law and order situation in the country," the post further read.

From its verified Facebook post, Bangladesh Awami League urged its activists to come to Shaheed Noor Hossain Chatter — Zero Point, Gulistan — on 10 November and protest against what they call "misrule".

"Our protest is against the deprivation of the rights of the people of the country; Our protest is against the rise of fundamentalist forces; our protest is against the conspiracy to disrupt the lives of the common people," reads the Facebook post.

On 10 November, 1987, Noor Hossain, a leader of Awami Jubo League, was killed in police firing while protesting against the then autocratic rule of Gen HM Ershad at the capital's zero point near Gulistan.