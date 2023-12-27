AL election manifesto: Welfare to be enhanced for children, disabled, freedom fighters 

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 02:50 pm

AL election manifesto: Welfare to be enhanced for children, disabled, freedom fighters 

Measures will be taken stop child labour, promote the inclusion of the disabled, and provide better care for the elderly

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
AL election manifesto: Welfare to be enhanced for children, disabled, freedom fighters 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to enhance the welfare for children, freedom fighters, the disabled, and those with special needs. 

While announcing the election manifesto of Awami League at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today (27 December), the premier said her party would continue creating opportunities for nutrition, education, and entertainment in order to promote the proper physical and mental development of children and teenagers. 

The premier also announced that the ruling party would implement a plan for rehabilitation and safe housing of street children, establish orphanages, and primary and vocational education programmes.

There will also be more social security measures to stop child labour in phases.

She also offered recognition for the contributions of freedom fighters, saying "Freedom fighters are the greatest sons of the soil." 

During her speech, she also brought up those with special needs or are disabled. "Opportunities for the inclusion of persons with special needs in national skill development and national action plans will be expanded."

She added that measures will be taken for children with special needs to have access to education in an environment suitable for them and the work of transforming government services into disability friendly places will continue. 

In order to allow the disabled to contribute to society, the prime minister said tax exemptions and special incentives are going to be given to businesses and industries if disabled people are employed, as well as empowering them politically by encouraging participation in political parties and in voting. 

She also mentioned welfare for the elderly, saying "We have taken comprehensive measures to keep the elderly active, increase their contribution to the progress of society and the country, and safeguard them."

She also said measures would be taken to introduce geriatric services in all government hospitals.

