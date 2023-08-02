AL doesn't depend on foreign force like BNP: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said his party doesn't depend on any foreign force like BNP as it believes in people's strength.

"The country's people are our strength. We don't depend on foreign force like BNP. We will contest the next polls depending on people's strength and Insha Allah, we will be again voted to power," he told a Rangpur divisional grand rally on Rangpur Zila School ground.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally, arranged by AL's Rangpur city and district units, as the chief guest.

The grand rally turned into a human sea as the venue and its surrounding areas were filled to the brim of tens of thousands of people from all strata, including leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associate bodies.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said Tarique Rahman, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in August 21 grenade attack case and 10-year jail in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, has been again sentenced in a graft case.

Tarique's mother BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda was also sentenced for stealing money of orphans. "The people don't want this corrupt mother and son to go to power again," he said.

The AL general secretary said they are on the street as well as in election field and it will become victorious in elections again and again with people's mandate.

Quader reiterated that there is ambiguity about BNP leadership as they don't know who will be their leader or prime minister if the party is elected.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, AL Treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman, Organising Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan and Rangpur district AL Convener AKM Sayadat Hossain Bokul, among others, spoke at the rally.

Rangpur City AL Convener Dr Delwar Hossain presided over the meeting while senior leaders of the Awami League were also present on the dais.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated 27 newly-constructed development schemes and laid foundation stones of five other projects, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, at a cost of over Tk 2000 crore in the district.