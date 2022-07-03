AL does pro-people politics standing against terrorism: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
03 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 07:11 pm

AL does pro-people politics standing against terrorism: Quader

BSS
03 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 07:11 pm
AL does pro-people politics standing against terrorism: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the ruling AL practices public welfare-oriented politics holding the people's expectations and standing against terrorism. 

"The BNP continues the arson terrorism and the horrible culture of burning people alive in this country," he said in a statement. 

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said notorious terrorist acts are the political tools of those who are isolated, who have lost ground under their feet and who have been rejected by people for their ill-politics. 

Standing against the terrorism, the Bangladesh Awami League does the politics of public welfare by holding the aspirations of the people, he said.

Responding to the allegations of BNP leaders that the AL is a terrorism-based political party, the AL general secretary said, "But the people of the country know better which party is the patron of terrorism and whose political philosophy is dependent on terrorism". 

He alleged that BNP was the founder and patron of terrorism in the politics of this country while the party was the beneficiary of the most brutal carnage carried out on August 15, 1975. 

"When BNP was in power, they sponsored terrorism in the state apparatus. With the direct help and patronage of their top leadership, a brutal grenade attack was carried out on August 21, 2004 aiming to kill Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina," Quader said.

About the birth of BNP, he said, the party was created by a cruel dictator putting the country's people at gun point. Since its inception, the BNP has been known to the people as a terrorism-oriented and plot-centric political party, he added.

The road transport minister said not only in the country, a Canadian court also identified the BNP as a terrorist party.
 
Apart from depending on terrorism, the BNP has also established itself as an anti-development and anti-progress force, he said. 

He said the BNP leaders should understand that the country's people are not satisfied with their random words and they know the real faces of BNP leaders hiding behind masks.

Quader said it is very natural that the imaginary allegations of those whose political power is in a declining trend will increase day by day.

The BNP leaders are holding photo sessions with flood victims and their inadequate help is nothing but a cruel joke with the people' suffering, he said. 

He said the Sheikh Hasina government and the AL leaders and workers have stood by the country's people and they will remain beside them in the future too. 

"And those, who see politics as a tool of changing their luck and who were born to linger the dictatorship to seize power, practice ill-politics over public suffering," the AL general secretary said.

Noting that the BNP leaders staged drama over relief distribution at Sonagazi of Feni, he said they held a press conference after returning from Feni.

If the BNP leaders had political will and courage, they would have tried to stand by the people, Quader said, adding that they are more focused on press briefing than relief distribution. 

As long as the BNP does not shun the ill-politics and return to the welfare-oriented politics, the country's people will reject all their tactics with hatred, he said.

