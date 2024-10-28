AL does not have ethical grounds to do politics in Bangladesh: Jamaat Ameer

At a discussion and doa mahfil at the Engineer's Institution in the capital, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman said that the Awami League does not have the moral grounds to do politicsw in Bangladesh on 28 October. Photo: TBS

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has said Awami League, as a political party, does not have the ethical grounds to do politics in Bangladesh as it does not have the image to ask for votes from the people after fighting against the nation.

The Jamaat ameer said this at a discussion and doa mahfil held by Jamaat's Dhaka City South unit at the capital's Engineers' Institution to mark the AL crackdown on Jamaat in 2006 protests.

"AL had turned the country into hell. Seeking an apology for their past behavior in 1996, they requested the people give them one more chance to serve the country. People had given them the chance, but AL misused it and killed numerous people during their terms," the Jamaat ameer said.

"It's surprising how an executive head of a state can say they would kill ten people if one of their party men were killed. How can they do politics in this country again? They don't have the image to ask for votes. They don't have the ethical grounds," he added.

Stating that good people do not flee, Dr Shafiqur Rahman said Sheikh Hasina and her party men had received their dues on 5 August.

"Even death would have been preferable for them than fleeing. Fleeing does not suit a politician. Only the killer, looters and evil people flee," the ameer said.

Mentioning the interim government probably won't be able to begin all the trials, the Jamaat ameer said they will at least have to initiate the process of the trials.

"And the trials have to start from 28 October, when AL men had killed innocent people," he added.

During the discussion, the ameer spoke about the false cases in which they had been implicated during the tenure of the AL government.

"Our people were punished based on accusations which had no proof. On the contrary, the AL men established a rape culture in the country. Our girls were handed over to animals at our educational institutions. They will have to get their dues," the Jamaat ameer said.

On enforced disappearances, the ameer said that Sheikh Hasina encouraged this inhumane crime.

"They had built Aynaghars all over the country. I was also kept in such a place. But at least I was produced before the court before going there. Numerous people did not get such chances. Only Allah knows how many Aynaghars they had operated during their time," Shafiqur Rahman added.

Warning the political parties of the country, the Jamaat ameer said everyone has to do politics, keeping the wishes of the anti-fascist people in mind.

"All of us need to be careful. We can't afford any division in our country. We have to remain united on the fundamental issues. There is no place for fascism in this country," he added.

Asking for the people's support, the Jamaat ameer said they will serve the people instead of putting their hands on looted items if they get to power.

"We will protect life, properties and honour. We want a humane Bangladesh free from discrimination and corruption," the ameer added.