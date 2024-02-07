AL committed to continue development spree in next 5 years: PM

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that her government was committed to continuing the journey towards development in the next five years.

"We have achieved success in every sector as the government has taken and implemented development plans and farsighted and constructive activities in the last 15 years. The Awami League government is determined to continue the journey towards development in the next five years," she said.

She said this while replying to a question of the ruling AL lawmaker from Sirajganj-6 constituency Chayan Islam on the government's development plan in the current tenure of the government in the question-answer session slated for her.

The Prime Minister thanked the people for giving her party another chance to run the state for the next five years.

"We want to make sustainable the development that took place during 20 years of Awami League government. The people gave the chance to the Awami League government by giving them a mandate through vote," she said.