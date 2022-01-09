AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day

Bangladesh Awami League has taken various programmes to observe Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic Homecoming Dayon Monday.

The ruling party leaders will pay homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the premises of historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 at 8.30 am.

Besides, a delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League will also pay homage at the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara at 11 am.

A discussion meeting will be held on Tuesday at 3:30 pm at the AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue where Prime Minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina will join through a video conference.

Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh on January 10 in 1972, after over nine and half months of captivity in Pakistan jail.