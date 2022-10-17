AL chairman candidate Munir Chowdhury wins Madaripur polls

Awami League nominated chairman candidate Munir Chowdhury has been elected unopposed in Madaripur Zila Parishad elections.

Elections on member and reserved seats were held on EVM till 2pm since the morning.

Mohiuddin Khan Naeem was unofficially elected as member in Sadar upazila, Rafiqul Islam in Kalkini upazila, Mir Mamun in Dasar upazila and Ilias Pasha was elected unopposed in Shibchar upazila.

The election to Rajair upazila was suspended by a High Court order centering a lawsuit related complication, said Madaripur district election officer Alauddin Al Mamun.

Roksana Parveen and Ayesha Siddika were elected on reserved seats for women in Kalkini-Dasar and Shibchar-Rajair upazilas.

