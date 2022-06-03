AL Central Committee delegation visits Padma Bridge

A delegation of the Awami League Central Committee has visited the PM's public meeting place in the Banglabazar Ghat area of Shibchar, Madaripur on the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge on 25 June.

The team observed various points of Banglabazar Ghat around 9:30am Thursday (2 June).

Joint General Secretary of Awami League Central Committee AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "The Padma Bridge has been successfully constructed under the courageous leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The PM's public meeting place on the banks of the Padma will be gleaming with the participation of millions of people from different regions."

The premier will address the gathering for the nation and the people of Bangladesh.

Extensive preparations have been made for this inauguration.

Stating that the PM's address will be a historic occasion, Nasim said more than 10 lakh people can join the occasion here spontaneously.

"At the end of the public meeting, a lavish programme including cultural programme will be organised. The overall responsibility lies with the local member of parliament, Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury, beside MP Mirza Azam," he further told reporters.

Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, chief whip of Jatiya Sangsad and member of parliament for Madaripur-1 (Shibchar) constituency said, "Padma Bridge is the bridge of economic liberation of our region. If the bridge is opened, there will be economic liberation in the south. This will create an economic zone around the two seaports of Mongla and Payra and the land port of Benapole."

As the railway line is also connected to the communication system of the Padma Bridge, one cannot imagine what kind of economic activity will increase. "The Padma Bridge is the bridge of our dreams. Its public meeting will also be historic," he added.

Also present in the delegation were Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Haque Shamim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam MP, Iqbal Hossain Apu MP, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel, Adv Afzal Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Zila Parishad Administrator Munir Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rahima Khatun, and Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russel.

Officials of SSF, district administration, and police were present.