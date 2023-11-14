AL candidates declared winners of Lakshmipur-3, B'baria-2 by-polls

The Election Commission has declared Awami League candidates Golam Farooq Pinku as the winner in Lakshmipur-3 by-polls and Shahjahan Alam as the winner of Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls.

The EC published a gazette in this regard on Tuesday (14 November).

Earlier, on Monday, the EC cancelled the results of three centres in the Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-elections after finding evidence of irregularities.

Regarding the Lakshmipur-3 by-polls, Returning Officer and Cumilla Regional Election Officer Farhad Hossain said, "The commission has decided to cancel the polls of one centre. The votes of the polling centre in South Khaguria Government Primary School of Dighli union in Sadar upazila has been cancelled and the revised result has been announced.

"The margin of votes obtained between the two main contenders in the constituency is more than the total votes of the cancelled centre. So there is no need for re-election."

Farhad Hossain also said after an investigation it was found that the allegations of a man stamping 43 ballots in under one minute during the by-polls was true.

"The commission has decided to file a case against former Chhatra League leader Azad Hossain and two others involved in the incident. Azad is currently in jail," he said.

On 7 November, the EC postponed publishing the gazette notification of the results of the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-elections and launched an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in polling.

By-elections to the two constituencies were held on 5 November, amid a boycott by the opposition parties citing various irregularities, including vote rigging.