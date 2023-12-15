Dhaka-9 AL candidate Saber Hossain served show-cause notice for breaking code of conduct

Dhaka-9 AL candidate Saber Hossain served show-cause notice for breaking code of conduct

According to the rules, no election campaign can be started three weeks before the day fixed for polling.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury was the President of Bangladesh Cricket Board when they received their Test status. Photo: Courtesy
Saber Hossain Chowdhury was the President of Bangladesh Cricket Board when they received their Test status. Photo: Courtesy

An election inquiry committee has issued a show-cause notice to Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Awami League nominated candidate for the Dhaka-9 constituency, for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The Inquiry Committee Officer Md Tasruzzaman of Dhaka-9 issued the show-cause notice on Thursday (14 December).

In the notice, Saber Hossain Chowdhury has been directed to give a written explanation by himself or through a representative by 3pm 19 December.

The letter reads that after visiting various areas of Khilgaon, Sabuj Bagh, Mugda police station for several days, including 7 December, 12 December and 14 December, numerous colourful posters/banners of various sizes with pictures of Saber Hossain and his supporters were seen along with his election symbol.

Some of the posters were removed after the inspector of the relevant police station and thana election officer requested him to remove those.

However, posters were still seen in other places, including Manda Govt Primary School, South Manda, Mugda main road, Gowan Adarsh School, electric poles near Basabo Bridge, and Khilgaon Model College.

The letter also states, "Through such activities of your [Saber Hossain] supporters, Rule 7(1)'s (a), (b), 7(3) and 12 of the National Parliament Election Conduct Rules-2008 have been violated."

According to the rules, no election campaign can be started three weeks before the day fixed for polling.

So, a show-cause notice has been issued asking for a written explanation as to why the Election Commission should not be informed about this matter. 

Saber Hossain Chowdhury is currently the chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He is the former president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and former organising secretary of the Bangladesh Awami League.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

