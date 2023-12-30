AL candidate for Cumilla-3 served show-cause notice for 'donating money'

The election inquiry committee has issued a show cause notice to Awami League candidate of Cumilla-3 constituency, Yussuf Abdullah Harun, for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

The chairman of the committee and Cumilla Joint District and Sessions Judge Kaniz Tania Rupa issued the show cause notice on Saturday.

The notice said, Yousuf Abdullah Harun gave a donation of Tk10 lakh for the development of the Eidgah and graveyard in a meeting held at Rahimpur Eidgah ground in Muradnagar upazila on 29 December.

Besides, he sought to be re-elected by announcing a donation of Tk25 lakh step by step which is a clear violation of the rules of electoral law.

The committee asked him or his representative to appear in person and submit a written response on 2 January.