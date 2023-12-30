AL candidate for Cumilla-3 served show-cause notice for 'donating money'

Bangladesh

UNB
30 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

AL candidate for Cumilla-3 served show-cause notice for 'donating money'

UNB
30 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 10:04 pm
Yussuf Abdullah Harun. Photo: UNB
Yussuf Abdullah Harun. Photo: UNB

The election inquiry committee has issued a show cause notice to Awami League candidate of Cumilla-3 constituency, Yussuf Abdullah Harun, for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

The chairman of the committee and Cumilla Joint District and Sessions Judge Kaniz Tania Rupa issued the show cause notice on Saturday.

The notice said, Yousuf Abdullah Harun gave a donation of Tk10 lakh for the development of the Eidgah and graveyard in a meeting held at Rahimpur Eidgah ground in Muradnagar upazila on 29 December.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, he sought to be re-elected by announcing a donation of Tk25 lakh step by step which is a clear violation of the rules of electoral law.

The committee asked him or his representative to appear in person and submit a written response on 2 January.

Cumilla / JS polls / show cause

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

8h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

14h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

14h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

1h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

25m | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

2h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

3h | Videos