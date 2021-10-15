AL cancels nominations of 2 UP polls candidates on vandalism charges

UNB
15 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:50 am

Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Awami League has cancelled the nomination of two UP election candidates on charges of making arson attacks on a Hindu community village in Nasirnagar upazila in Brahmanbaria.

The Awami League central committee informed Brahmanbaria district AL officially on Wednesday night that the nominations of Dewan Atiqur Rahman Akhi and Abul Hashem have been canceled, said district AL general secretary Al Mamun Sarkar.

Earlier, the AL central committee nominated Atiqur for Haripur Union and Hashem for Nasirnagar Union to contest the elections as chairman candidates.

As both of them have been accused in a case filed over vandalising a Hindu community village on October 30, 2016 in Nasirnagar upazila, their nominations had triggered huge criticisms.

Meanwhile, Putul Rani Biswas has been nominated for Nasirnagar while Wasim Ahmed for Haripur unions to contest the polls with the party banner, Mamun said.

Awami League / UP elections / vandalism / Nasirnagar attack

