AL can be tried, banned under Anti-Terrorism Act: Hasnat Abdullah

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:36 pm

Hasnat Abdullah. File Photo: TBS
The Awami League can be potentially tried and subsequently banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Hasnat Abdullah, the central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said today (24 October).

"The nation must determine the fate of the Awami League following a trial and public confession of their wrongdoings," Hasnat said at a discussion titled "The Journey of Democracy: Upcoming Challenges and Solutions" held at Bangla Academy in Dhaka.

"Not only should they face a ban, but all crimes Chhatra League activists have committed should be pursued through the legal system," he added.

He claimed that the Chhatra League has violated human rights in every educational institution.

At the event, Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the platform, alleged that a "business" centred on legal cases has emerged across the country. "Names of the accused are being removed from cases in exchange for money."

He also claimed that the market syndicate has shifted hands, with general public bearing the brunt of these corrupt practices.

Sarjis went on to say, "Instead of focusing on state reform, personal issues, recommendations, and lobbying have increased, worsening the situation for citizens."

Both the coordinators emphasised the need for all political parties to unite before the formation of an elected government.

