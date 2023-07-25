AL calls an internal views-exchange meeting Tuesday morning

A views-exchange meeting of Awami League with the presidents and secretaries of all associate bodies of the party, Dhaka metropolitan South and North units and Dhaka District Awami League will be held at 11.30am on Tuesday (25 July) at Bangabandhu Avenue in Gulistan.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will chair the meeting, said a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Thursday.

All concerned have been requested to attend the meeting on time.