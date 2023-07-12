AL, BNP rallies slowly bringing Dhaka to a standstill

The BNP and AL's scheduled rallies for today, where they both hope to draw large crowds, is slowly bringing the city to a standstill.

Entry points to Dhaka are plagued with long tailbacks as police check posts have been set up in and around the city, with each checking every vehicle and passenger, prolonging commute times.

The situation in the city is expected to be no better.

"We have set up multiple police check-posts in and around the rally venues to help navigate the city traffic as the vehicular movement has been heavily affected in those areas," said Golam Ruhai, assistant commissioner of Motijheel zone of DMP.

"We are currently diverting and rerouting vehicles to alternative roads," he added.

On Tuesday (12 July), the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave permission for BNP's rally at Nayapaltan and AL's peace rally at the Baitul Mokarram South Gate.

The BNP was allowed to hold the rally between 2pm-5pm and AL from 3pm-5pm, according to two separate notices issued by the DMP.

Photo: TBS

The BNP rally banner reads "Joint declaration of a larger mass movement for the resignation of democracy killer, totalitarian corrupt, atrocious and lawlessness fascist Awami government and realizing the demands of a non-partisan neutral government during the election."

Today's BNP rally is poised to witness the announcement of the new program of a simultaneous movement. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will announce the party's one-point movement.

Activists and workers of the BNP have already begun gathering in front of the Naya Paltan party office, where a makeshift stage has been set up on the southern side of the road.

The BNP men are seen on both sides of the roads from Rajarbagh police hospital intersection to Kakrail intersection, completely halting regular traffic movement in the area.

Meanwhile, the AL peace rally, which is yet to begin, has limited traffic movement in the Baitul Mokarram area.

Photo: TBS

As a result, congestion is being experienced in areas around Paltan, press club secretariat and Motijheel has led to increased vehicular pressure on Dhaka roads today.

The police check post set up at the Aminbazar entrance of Dhaka created a long tailback from Boliarpur to the Aminbazar area of the Dhaka-Aricha highway just ahead of the BNP and AL rallies scheduled for this afternoon.

Thousands of passengers travelling to Dhaka and many office-bound commuters were seen trying to reach their destinations on foot.

Photo: TBS

Najnin Akter, a private job holder returning to Dhaka from Thakurgaon, said the bus carrying her was at a complete halt near Aminbazar Bus Station for two-and-a-half hours.

Shahidul Islam, additional police super, told The Business Standard that this check post "was part of their regular activities."

He refused to talk when asked about the inconveniences that the passengers are facing due to the long tailback caused by the checkpost.