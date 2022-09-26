AL, BNP men clash in Hazaribagh  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 03:57 pm

Photo: Collected
Activists of BNP clashed with ruling Awami League men in Hazaribag area in the capital. 

The clash took place around 2:55pm Monday (26 September). 

Leaders and activists of both sides chased each other with blunt weapons.   

According to locals, the followers of local MP Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin took a stand at the Tally office intersection in Hazaribagh to resist the BNP rally. 

Meanwhile, during the BNP's rally in front of Hazaribag Shikdar Medical College, AL supporters chased BNP leaders and activists.  

Later, the police took the situation under control. However, a tense situation is prevailing in the area.

