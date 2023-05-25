US visa policy: AL, BNP, JaPa representatives meet US Ambassador Peter Haas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 04:58 pm

The meeting discussed the latest policy of the US, which restricts visa for any Bangladeshi believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Representatives of the ruling Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party held a meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday (25 May) over the latest visa policy of the US. 

The policy restricts visas for any Bangladeshi believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The meeting started around 12:00pm in the ambassador's Gulshan residence and ended at 2:00pm.

Selim Mahmud, Awami League research secretary, and Mohammad A Arafat, AL central committee member, attended the meeting on behalf of the ruling party.

The Jatiya Party was represented by Mujibul Haque Chunnu and the BNP was represented by its standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obaid. 

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Khosru said the US visa ban was a reflection of the international community's concern about fair elections. "This is a big step towards holding free and fair elections in Bangladesh. We welcome this step."

Jatiya Party Secretary General Advocate Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media, "The US government has asked for the opinion of political parties on the visa policy announced for Bangladesh. Each party has given their opinion. The Awami League and BNP leaders spoke about the election, law and order forces."

He said, "We understand the purpose of the US visa policy regarding Bangladesh; they want the election to be fair and competitive. Our party also agrees on the matter."

The AL representatives did not speak to the gathered media personnel. 

After the meeting, the US Embassy in Dhaka posted a message on their Facebook page saying, ""We support free and fair elections. The new visa policy to restrict visas to those who undermine the democratic process applies to everyone." 

