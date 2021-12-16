AL, BNP clash in Victory Day rally, 10 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 05:34 pm

Related News

AL, BNP clash in Victory Day rally, 10 injured

A local journalist was among the injured in the clash between AL and BNP activists in Netrokona

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 05:34 pm
Injured journalist Rana Akand
Injured journalist Rana Akand

At least 10 people including a local journalist were injured in a clash between leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) and BNP in Netrokona.

The incident was reported from Sidhli Bazar of Koilati union in Kolmakanda upazila around 7.30am this morning.

According to locals, a scuffle broke out between AL and BNP leaders and activists when they were returning with party rallies after paying tribute at Sidhli Bazar Memorial on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Both parties chased and counter chased each other and pelted brick chips targeting opposing party activists. Few moments later, some 50-60 people led by district Jubodal Joint Secretary and Koilati union's outgoing chairman Rubel Bhuiyan and armed with local weapons attacked the ruling party leaders and activists, said locals.

The injured journalist Rana Akand, who is the Kolmakanda upazila correspondent of Ajker Patrika, was taken to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital in critical condition. He required 10 bandages on the head.

Uzzal Kanti Sarker, inspector of Sidhli Police Investigation Centre, said while returning with victory day rally, BNP activists first hurled brickbats at Awami League activists, and a chasing-counter chasing ensued. Later, some sporadic attacks took place.

The police inspector added that they could not arrest the attackers as they fled the scene after orchestrating the attack.

Top News

Netrokona / Awami League (AL) / BNP / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

17h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

6h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

21h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

1d | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

1d | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company