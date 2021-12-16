AL, BNP clash in Victory Day rally, 10 injured

Injured journalist Rana Akand

At least 10 people including a local journalist were injured in a clash between leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League (AL) and BNP in Netrokona.

The incident was reported from Sidhli Bazar of Koilati union in Kolmakanda upazila around 7.30am this morning.

According to locals, a scuffle broke out between AL and BNP leaders and activists when they were returning with party rallies after paying tribute at Sidhli Bazar Memorial on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Both parties chased and counter chased each other and pelted brick chips targeting opposing party activists. Few moments later, some 50-60 people led by district Jubodal Joint Secretary and Koilati union's outgoing chairman Rubel Bhuiyan and armed with local weapons attacked the ruling party leaders and activists, said locals.

The injured journalist Rana Akand, who is the Kolmakanda upazila correspondent of Ajker Patrika, was taken to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital in critical condition. He required 10 bandages on the head.

Uzzal Kanti Sarker, inspector of Sidhli Police Investigation Centre, said while returning with victory day rally, BNP activists first hurled brickbats at Awami League activists, and a chasing-counter chasing ensued. Later, some sporadic attacks took place.

The police inspector added that they could not arrest the attackers as they fled the scene after orchestrating the attack.