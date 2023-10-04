AL-backed JU teachers form new organisation ahead of senate polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:40 pm

Pro-Awami League teachers of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have formed a new faction named 'Muktijuddher Chetona O Bangabandhur Adarsher Shikkhak Parishad' ahead of the forthcoming senate teachers' representative election.

The committee consists of nine members, with Prof Md Motaher Hossain of the Institute of Business Administration as the convenor and Prof Kh Lutful Elahi from the History department as the member secretary, according to a press release sent on Tuesday (3 October).

Other members of the committee include Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Sohel Ahmed, IBA Professor Ireen Akhter, Professor of Archaeology, Maliha Nargis Ahmed, Associate Professor of IBA, Md Alamgir Hossain, Associate Professor Shamima Nasrin Jolly from the Department of Botany, Associate Professor Masuda Parvin from the Department of History and Associate Professor Ameena Islam from the Department of Journalism and Media Studies.

According to the announcement of the university administration, the election of teachers' representatives in the Senate will be held on 16 October.

