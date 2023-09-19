AL announces non-stop programme starting 23 Sept

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:02 pm

AL announces non-stop programme starting 23 Sept

Previously on Monday (18 September), the BNP announced new programmes for the next 15 days (19 September-3 October), demanding the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, reinstatement of a caretaker government system and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia.

AL announces non-stop programme starting 23 Sept

Ruling Awami League has announced a continuous programme inside and outside of Dhaka from 23 September to 4 October, following the opposition BNP announcing a 15-day programme on Monday.

Party leaders and workers have been asked to participate in this programme in protest of the BNP-Jamaat anarchy, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif told reporters following a meeting at the political office of the Awami League in Dhanmondi of the capital on Tuesday (19 September).

The meeting was held between the president-general secretaries of Dhaka Metropolitan North-South Awami League and its affiliated organisations with the executive members of the party.

BNP announces new anti-govt programmes for next 15 days

Mahbubul Alam Hanif said a rally will be held at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram Mosque by Awami League North and South on 23 September.

On 25 September, Dhaka North unit of Awami League will hold a rally at Uttara and Dhaka South unit of Awami League will hold a rally at Jatrabari at 2:30pm.

BNP will hold a rally in Keranigan on 26 September.

On 27 September, Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League will hold a rally in Tongi and the Metropolitan North Awami League will hold a rally at Kafrul in Dhaka's Mirpur.

Miladunnabi Doa Mahfil will be held after Asr prayers on 28 September, which is also the birthday of Sheikh Hasina. Similar programmes will be held across the country on that day.

A discussion meeting will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 29 September.

On 30 September 2:30pm, a rally will be held under the initiative of Farmers' League.

After that, a rally will be held on the initiative of Awami League in Chattogram's Mirsarai on 4 October.

Previously on Monday (18 September), the BNP announced new programmes for the next 15 days (19 September-3 October), demanding the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, reinstatement of a caretaker government system and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia.

Awami League (AL) / Movement / political programmes

