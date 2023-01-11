AL always keeps its promises: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Awami League (AL) always keeps the promises the party makes to the people.

"Yes, what AL says, it keeps its word," the premier said.

"Bangabandhu has told people that he will give an independent Bangladesh; has given an independent country and left for the people a least developed Bangladesh," she said.

"Besides, we've achieved the goals of 2021," she said, adding, "we've implemented each promise that we've mentioned in our electoral manifestos of 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections."

The premier made the remakrs while participating in the discussion on a resolution brought in the Parliament to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and take a vow for building his dream "Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)", marking his historic homecoming day after the 1971 Liberation War.

AL lawmaker Mostafizur Rahman (Dinajpur-5) placed the resolution under section 147 of the Rules of Procedure, which was adopted unanimously by a voice vote following the discussion over the proposal.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is now a developing nation, she said, "We will complete the process of graduation within 2026".

In this regard, the prime minister expressed her firm conviction to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041 in a bid to repay the debt of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"He had paid the debt (of people's love towards him) by his blood. Now it's our turn to repay his blood debt. And we'll be able to do so when every homeless person gets a home and we can make the country a developed and prosperous one by ensuring flood, clothes, healthcare and education arrangements for the people of Bangladesh," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of Bangladesh had taken arms in their hands responding to the call of Father of the Nation, sacrificed their blood and made the country an independent one.

Father of the Nation in his historic speech delivered in the race course after returning home on 10 January, 1972 promised to repay the debt of this Bengali nation's love toward him anyhow even with his blood she said, adding that he repaid the debt with his blood.

The prime minister said her government has successfully implemented its Vision-2021 and turned the country into a developing one in 2021 during the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.

Noting that her government turned the country into Digital Bangladesh, the premier said, "We'll build the country as a hunger-poverty-free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the Father of the Nation, which would be smart Bangladesh having the population equipped with modern technological knowledge. Then it would be repayment of the blood debt of the Father of the Nation", she added.

Sheikh Hasina elaborated the lifelong struggles and sacrifices of Father of the Nation for establishing an independent Bangladesh and bringing smiles to faces of the people.

She said the historical 7 March Speech is now part of world heritage while "Joy Bangla" has been restored.

"None could stop the progress of Bangladesh. We will move ahead chanting Joy Bangla. It is our promise owing to this historical 10 January," she said.

In the resolution, Mostafizur Rahman said, "Parliament stands for the opinion that the historic homecoming of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10 is a glorious day for the Bengalis. Sheikh Mujib, the undisputed leader of Bengalis, returned home on January 10, 1972 being freed from Pakistan's captivity 24 days after the victory in the Liberation War...On this day, let us remember the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and take a firm oath for building a golden Bangla as dreamt by him in line with the spirit of the Liberation War by bearing his ideology in hearts".

The proposal also reads, "The Pakistanis had taken up various plans to kill Bangabandhu during his incarceration. Bangabandhu was not only tortured, but was also taken to the gallows. But the Pakistani rulers had to bow down ultimately to the popularity of Bangabandhu at home and abroad, and his indomitable courage".

"In the absence of Bangabandhu, the Bengali nation continued the bloody war following the path and ideology of Bangabandhu. On December 16, 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces were forced to surrender," it said.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to the country on January 10, 1972 via London and New Delhi after being freed from Pakistan prison. On that day, he returned to the country and had architected the original foundation of independence and sovereignty. The 10th January is a special day in the life of the Bangalee nation," it added.