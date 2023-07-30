AL, agencies torched vehicles to blame BNP: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday (29 July) alleged that members of different intelligence agencies and ruling party 'cadres' torched vehicles in the capital as part of a plot of the government to falsely blame the opposition.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office after a virtual meeting of the BNP standing committee members, he also said that sending food and flowers to the detained BNP leaders was an outcome of the US visa policy.

"We have come to know that evil attempts are being made to blame BNP for the incidents of torching and vandalising vehicles at Matuail and Shyamoli. The members of the government agencies and even cadres of the Awami League have carried out these incidents in a planned way with the help of police and recorded videos before fleeing on motorcycles," he said.

The BNP leader said it has become clear through the media reports and video footage on social media that the criminals fled without any obstruction in front of police after carrying out the attacks and making videos of these incidents. "It can be easily guessed who might orchestrate the incidents."

He urged all concerned to refrain from the evil efforts to shift blame onto BNP by committing crimes themselves.

Fakhrul said the statements of the driver of a burnt bus and the eyewitness have manifested who was behind the arson attacks on vehicles. "It is very clear that the government committed these incidents as per a planned plot and a drama"

He strongly denounced and protested the rampage that the government has carried out in the capital by using the law forces and the ruling party 'cadres' to thwart BNP's peaceful sit-in protests at different entry points of the capital.

Fakhrul said the attacks on senior BNP leaders and many workers and the indiscriminate arrest of the opposition leaders and workers have proved that no citizens of the country are safe in the hands of the current regime. "This government now only deserves pure hatred and condemnation."

He said that the BNP and the country's people have the power to respond to the illegal and terrorist activities of the government and its different forces. "But we have always wanted to avoid the untoward and tragic situations that could be resulted from the exercise of that power. It's not our weakness as it's our responsibility towards people and democracy."

The BNP leader said their party has long been carrying out a movement in a democratic manner through its many leaders and workers have been subjected to murder, enforced disappearance, repression, imprisonment, and arrest in false cases.

"But everything has a limit. Hope the government will keep it in mind," he warned.

As his attention was drawn to the PM's gift for party senior leader Amanullah Aman and the DB police's lunch for BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy after their detention, he said critics are saying humorously that it is an outcome of the US visa policy.

"They staged these dramas to protect themselves (from visa policy) and to prove themselves innocent. They also staged such dramas in the past. So these things are insignificant to our leaders, workers, and the people," he observed.

Fakhrul said the government and police never showed such a sincere attitude towards BNP leaders in the past.

"Around our 450 leaders and workers were arrested last December. Mirza Abbas and I were also taken to jail. They did not send delicious mangoes, fruits, and flowers at that time. They're doing it now to save them from the impact of the visa policy, and to mislead the people," he said.

Meanwhile, BNP's sit-in programme at the key entry points of Dhaka was marred by clashes and violence on Saturday.

Several vehicles were torched in different areas, including Matuail and Shyamoli, during the clashes between BNP activists and police.