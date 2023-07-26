AL-affiliated organisations get permission to hold rally at Agargaon

Three affiliated organisations of the ruling Awami League – Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechhasebak League – have been given permission to hold Thursday's peace rally at the old field of the trade fair beside Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Initially they sought permission to hold the peace rally in front of Baitul Mukarram mosque, which was denied by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

As an alternative, they then sought to hold the rally at Dhaka University gymnasium ground, which was also denied.