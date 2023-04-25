AL activist in Rangpur killed in infighting

An Awami League activist was beaten to death, allegedly by supporters of another faction, in Rangpur's Kaunia, police said.

The incident took place in front of Haragach Khansama Imamganj School at around 8pm on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sona Mia, 55, son of late Abdul Khalek of Nazirdah area of Haragach upazila. He is a member of Ward No. 4 of Haragach Union unit of Awami League.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaunia police station, Montasir Billah, said that the body of the deceased has been recovered.

"Arrangements are being made to send the body to the hospital morgue for autopsy. Preparations are underway to file a case in this incident. No one has been arrested so far," he said.

According to local Awami League activists, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi came to Imamganj School ground on Monday afternoon to exchange Eid greetings.

Later, Sona Mia and his brother Mukul Mia got into an altercation with supporters of AL's upazila unit Vice Chairman Abdur Razzak over slogans.

Later in the night, a group of supporters led by Abdur Razzaque and his elder brother, Haragach Union Chairman Raju Ahmed, attacked Sona Mia in the market, local AL activists said.

According to his nephew, Sona Mia died on the spot from severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Meanwhile, Kaunia police station OC Montasir said additional police have been deployed at the spot.

He also said that the members of the law enforcement agencies are on high alert to avoid any untoward incident.