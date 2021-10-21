AL 6-point demand protesting communal violence 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:38 pm

AL 6-point demand protesting communal violence 

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:38 pm
AL 6-point demand protesting communal violence 

Awami League has placed a six-point demand including the restoration of the 1972 constitution at a rally staged to protest the recent communal attacks, looting, arson attacks, and murder in the country. 

Leaders and activists of Awami League held the rally at the National Shaheed Minar with a banner of "Gourab '71."  

AL Joint Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif attended the rally as chief guest. 

The five other demands were: 

All cases related to communal violence must be swiftly disposed by lawful tribunal. 

No anti-independence person can be given a place in any pro-liberation political, cultural, and social organisations.

A unified education system has to be formulated bringing in radical changes to the curriculum to build a non-communal future generation.

Traditional Bengali festivals and celebrations have to be revived under state patronage and the citizenship of those against the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh has to be revoked, with all their movable and immovable assets confiscated on charges of treason.

Alongside, a law should be formulated with the provision of highest punishment for those who are anti-religious, misogynistic, and those who destroy communal harmony.

