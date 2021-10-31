‘Akib dreamt to serve the people’ 

Md Mahadi Akib Tanay had passed both the entrance tests for Dhaka University and Chattogram Medical College. But he decided to get admitted to the medical college as he always cherished a dream to be a good doctor.

Akib, 20, who was injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Chittagong Medical College (CMC) campus on Saturday, is now on life support.

Akib's maternal uncle Delowar Hossain said his nephew was a brilliant student of Cumilla Zilla School. After completing his SSC, Akib got admitted to Notre Dame College in Dhaka.

"He passed the admission tests for both Dhaka University and CMC. But he preferred the medical college to the university as he wanted to be a doctor. His family accepted his decision and got him admitted to the medical college," he added.

Delowar said, "Akib was very studious and decided to stay at the dormitory for good results in the medical examinations. As it was not possible for his father, a school teacher, to bear the additional expenses if he stays outside the medical college hall, Akib finally started residing at the dormitory."

Claiming that Akib had no political engagement, his uncle Delowar said the 2nd-year MBBS student was a victim of the infighting between two political groups of the Chhatra League.