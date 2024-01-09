Akhaura land port resumes export-import after 3-day election closure

Following the closure during the 12th national polls for three consecutive days, the import-export operations through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria resumed this morning.

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the Akhaura Land Port Import-Export Association, said export-import activities were temporarily suspended from 6 to 8 January due to the election.

The immigration authorities at the land port have reported that the movement of passengers holding passports from both countries remained unaffected during the closure.

According to port sources, a range of commodities, such as frozen fish, rods, cement, edible oil, and plastic products, with an average value of $1.5 lakh, are exported daily to the northeastern states of India through the land port.