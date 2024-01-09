Akhaura land port resumes export-import after 3-day election closure

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:53 pm

Related News

Akhaura land port resumes export-import after 3-day election closure

The immigration authorities at the land port have reported that the movement of passengers holding passports from both countries remained unaffected during the closure

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:53 pm
An goods-carrying truck arrives at Akhaura Land Port. File Photo: TBS
An goods-carrying truck arrives at Akhaura Land Port. File Photo: TBS

Following the closure during the 12th national polls for three consecutive days, the import-export operations through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria resumed this morning.

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the Akhaura Land Port Import-Export Association, said export-import activities were temporarily suspended from 6 to 8 January due to the election.

The immigration authorities at the land port have reported that the movement of passengers holding passports from both countries remained unaffected during the closure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to port sources, a range of commodities, such as frozen fish, rods, cement, edible oil, and plastic products, with an average value of $1.5 lakh, are exported daily to the northeastern states of India through the land port.

 

Top News

Akhaura Land Customs Station / Akhaura land port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

5h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

5h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

1h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

2h | Videos
Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

15h | Videos
41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

18h | Videos