Akhaura-Laksam dual gauge line inaugurated today

The Akhaura-Laksam 72-km dual-gauge double rail line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

The entire 321-km Dhaka-Chattogram corridor has turned into a double-lined one increasing its operational capacity, which will save travelling time by 30 minutes to one hour on this route.

She joined the inaugural function at Laksam in Cumilla through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said there will be cameras everywhere and the culprits will be identified and punished properly in case of any destructive activity.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan chaired the event from Laksam end, while LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam (local MP from Laksam-Monohorgonj) and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq (local MP from Akhaura-Kashba) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting spoke on the occasion.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin conducted the function and Railways Secretary Humayun Kabir delivered the welcome speech.

The double rain line was built under the Akhaura-Laksam Double Track Project. The project work, which began in July 2018, was extended four times.