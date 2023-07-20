Akhaura-Laksam dual gauge line inaugurated today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 02:16 pm

Related News

Akhaura-Laksam dual gauge line inaugurated today

With this inauguration, the rail line from Dhaka to Chattogram became dual gauge

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 02:16 pm
Akhaura-Agartala rail link work. Photo/ Azizul Shonchay
Akhaura-Agartala rail link work. Photo/ Azizul Shonchay

The Akhaura-Laksam 72-km dual-gauge double rail line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

The entire 321-km Dhaka-Chattogram corridor has turned into a double-lined one increasing its operational capacity, which will save travelling time by 30 minutes to one hour on this route.

She joined the inaugural function at Laksam in Cumilla through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said there will be cameras everywhere and the culprits will be identified and punished properly in case of any destructive activity.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan chaired the event from Laksam end, while LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam (local MP from Laksam-Monohorgonj) and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq (local MP from Akhaura-Kashba) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting spoke on the occasion.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin conducted the function and Railways Secretary Humayun Kabir delivered the welcome speech.

The double rain line was built under the Akhaura-Laksam Double Track Project. The project work, which began in July 2018, was extended four times.

Top News

train / dual gauge / Akhaura-Agartala Dual Gauge Rail Line

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

6h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

7h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

7h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

22h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers